Afghanistan accuses U.S. of violating its airspace

Xinhua) 15:20, May 10, 2024

KABUL, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Afghan Acting Deputy Prime Minister on Political Affairs Mawlawi Abdul Kabir has accused the United States of violating the country's airspace, local media reported Friday.

U.S. drone operations are a problem because Afghanistan has no necessary equipment to stop the U.S. operations, Tolonews quoted Kabir as saying.

The senior Afghan official made the remarks in a public meeting in the eastern Panjshir province on Thursday, according to the private media outlet.

In the meeting, Kabir also rebuffed the reported financial aid from Washington for allowing American drones to patrol Afghan airspace.

