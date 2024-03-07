China calls for continued int'l engagement with Afghan Taliban

UNITED NATIONS, March 6 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called on the international community to maintain engagement with the Afghan Taliban.

Since the Taliban takeover in August 2021, the domestic situation in Afghanistan has been generally stable, with improvements in the economy and people's livelihoods and the expansion of regional cooperation. These positive developments merit recognition. At the same time, Afghanistan still faces severe challenges in terms of humanitarian situation, economic development, and threats of terrorism, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

The Security Council should gain a more comprehensive and objective understanding of the situation in Afghanistan, plan a solution in a more rational and pragmatic manner so as to play a positive and constructive role in the stable development of Afghanistan and its integration into the international community, he said at a council briefing.

"The international community should, through patient communication with the Afghan authorities, gradually enhance their understanding of and trust in the outside world and adopt more effective initiatives in response to international expectations," said Geng. "It is important to create favorable conditions for dialogue and engagement and avoid presuppositions and imposing programs on Afghanistan."

As an important step for confidence-building, the Security Council should make timely adjustments to the sanctions regime and reinstate exemptions to the travel ban on relevant members of the Afghan authorities. Illegal unilateral sanctions imposed on Afghanistan by relevant countries should be terminated, and Afghan assets seized abroad be returned immediately, he said.

Geng called for the promotion of practical international cooperation with Afghanistan.

In recent years, regional countries have carried out cooperation in various areas, bringing tangible benefits to Afghan people. The broader international community should on the one hand guarantee humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan, and on the other hand provide more help in areas of alternative crops, demining, restoration of Afghanistan's banking system, and trade and investment facilitation, so as to contribute to the long-term development of Afghanistan, he said.

It is also important to support the Afghan authorities in combating terrorism, said Geng.

In the face of terrorism, which is a common enemy of humanity, all parties should abandon geopolitical calculations and ideological prejudice, reject double standards or selective counter-terrorism, and rather should work together in fighting the scourge, he said.

China expects the Afghan authorities to fulfill their commitments in good faith and take resolute and strong measures to combat terrorist organizations such as the East Turkestan Islamic Movement and the Islamic State, and to eliminate the breeding ground for terrorism, he said.

As a friendly neighbor, China will continue to firmly support the peace and development of Afghanistan and provide Afghan people with assistance to the best of its capabilities, said Geng.

