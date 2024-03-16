Security Council renews mandate of UN mission in Afghanistan
Representatives vote on a draft resolution during a UN Security Council meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, on March 15, 2024. The Security Council on Friday adopted a resolution to renew the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for a year. (Eskinder Debebe/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)
UNITED NATIONS, March 15 (Xinhua) -- The Security Council on Friday adopted a resolution to renew the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for a year.
Resolution 2727, which won the unanimous support of the 15-member council, decides to extend UNAMA's mandate till March 17, 2025.
The resolution stresses the critical importance of a continued presence of UNAMA and other UN agencies, funds and programs across Afghanistan. It calls on all relevant Afghan political actors and stakeholders as well as international actors to coordinate with UNAMA in the implementation of its mandate and to ensure the safety, security and freedom of movement of UN and associated personnel throughout the country.
Resolution 2727 is a straightforward renewal of UNAMA's mandate without amendments to its tasks and priorities.
