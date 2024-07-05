Sunak concedes defeat in Britain's general election

Xinhua) 13:43, July 05, 2024

LONDON, July 5 (Xinhua) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday conceded defeat in the general election as the ruling Conservative Party suffered massive losses.

"The Labour Party has won this general election, and I've called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory," Sunak said.

"The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight, there is much to learn...and I take responsibility for the loss," he said.

