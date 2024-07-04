Voting begins in Britain's general election

Xinhua) 15:04, July 04, 2024

LONDON, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Millions in Britain began to cast their votes in the general election on Thursday, as around 40,000 polling stations across the country opened at 7 a.m. local time (0600 GMT).

Voters in 650 constituencies will elect members of the House of Commons, the lower chamber of parliament. A party must win at least 326 seats to secure a majority and be asked by the monarch, King Charles III, to form a government.

Pre-election opinion polls gave the main opposition Labour Party a 20-point lead over the Conservative Party, which has been in power for 14 years.

The results of an exit poll will be released at around 10 p.m. (2100 GMT) when the polling stations close. The counting will start immediately, and most results will come out on Friday.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the snap general election on May 22, followed by the dissolution of parliament on May 30.

