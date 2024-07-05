China welcomes all parties to use BeiDou Navigation Satellite System: Xi

July 05, 2024

ASTANA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Thursday that China welcomes all parties to use the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System and to participate in the construction of the international lunar scientific research station.

Xi made the remarks when attending the SCO+ meeting.

