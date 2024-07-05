Climate agenda should not be excuse to restrict trade, investment -- SCO initiative

Xinhua) 10:15, July 05, 2024

ASTANA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) said here Thursday that climate agenda should not be used as an excuse to restrict trade, investment and technical cooperation.

The remarks were made in an initiative calling for solidarity among countries to promote world justice, harmony and development issued as the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO is underway in Astana.

