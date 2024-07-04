Home>>
China takes over rotating SCO presidency
(Xinhua) 16:44, July 04, 2024
ASTANA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday took over the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
