SCO leaders underscore multipolarity, oppose unilateral sanctions
(Xinhua) 10:03, July 05, 2024
ASTANA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members called on Thursday for the building of a multipolar world to address pressing security risks and challenges.
They said in a statement after a summit here that current security risks and challenges are global in nature, and can only be resolved through the building of a multipolar world, the improvement of global economic governance, and coordinated efforts to tackle both conventional and non-conventional security threats.
Imposing unilateral sanctions violates the principles of international law, and is detrimental to international economic relations, they added.
