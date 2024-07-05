Throughput of SCO Int'l Logistics Park in E China hits 289 million tonnes

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 16, 2023 shows a wheel crane loading a container onto a train at the SCO (Lianyungang) International Logistics Park in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)

Inaugurated in 2015, the SCO (Lianyungang) International Logistics Park covering an area of about 69.79 square kilometers is home to over 1,600 enterprises. (SCO stands for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization)

The park has built a multimodal logistics system comprising roads, railways, rivers, and the sea, which also integrates industries such as new materials and new energy besides modern logistics.

As of the end of June this year, the accumulated throughput of the park hit 289 million tonnes with a combined logistics business revenue of 19.06 billion yuan (about 2.62 billion U.S. dollars).

An aerial drone file photo taken on Oct. 13, 2022 shows an international freight train departing from the SCO (Lianyungang) International Logistics Park in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)

This file photo taken on Oct. 13, 2022 shows an international freight train about to depart from the SCO (Lianyungang) International Logistics Park in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 26, 2024 shows a container yard of Sinotrans at the SCO (Lianyungang) International Logistics Park in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 26, 2024 shows a container yard of Sinotrans at the SCO (Lianyungang) International Logistics Park in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 26, 2024 shows a forklift transferring containers at a container yard of Sinotrans at the SCO (Lianyungang) International Logistics Park in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A staff member unloads cargoes at a warehouse at the SCO (Lianyungang) International Logistics Park in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 1, 2024. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)

A worker loads packed products onto a truck at the Uzbekistan automotive parts distribution center at the SCO (Lianyungang) International Logistics Park in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 1, 2024. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)

A worker loads a stainless steel coil onto a vessel at a dock at the SCO (Lianyungang) International Logistics Park in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 14, 2023. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)

A worker operates a forklift to transfer bags of ore at Lianyungang Bonded Logistics Center at the SCO (Lianyungang) International Logistics Park in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 1, 2024. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 26, 2024 shows a forklift piling containers at a container yard of Sinotrans at the SCO (Lianyungang) International Logistics Park in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Workers operate at the workshop of an enterprise manufacturing hydraulic products at the SCO (Lianyungang) International Logistics Park in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 14, 2023. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)

An aerial photo taken on June 26, 2024 shows a container yard of Sinotrans at the SCO (Lianyungang) International Logistics Park in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 26, 2024 shows a view of the SCO (Lianyungang) International Logistics Park in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

