SCO urges UN members to conduct general disarmament under effective int'l control -- initiative
(Xinhua) 10:14, July 05, 2024
ASTANA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) here Thursday called on UN member states to conduct general and complete disarmament under effective international control, consolidate global nuclear non-proliferation regime and oppose an arms race in outer space.
They made the appeal in an initiative calling for solidarity among countries to promote world justice, harmony and development issued as the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO is underway in Astana.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
