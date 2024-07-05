Languages

Friday, July 05, 2024

Kazakh experts eye expanding cooperation under SCO

By Sheng Chuyi and Ge Taiyi (People's Daily Online) 09:44, July 05, 2024

The 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) commenced on July 4, 2024, in Astana, Kazakhstan, with several Kazakh experts expressing optimism about expanding cooperation within the SCO framework.

Follow People's Daily Online's coverage for more insightful views from these experts.

