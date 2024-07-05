Home>>
Kazakh experts eye expanding cooperation under SCO
By Sheng Chuyi and Ge Taiyi (People's Daily Online) 09:44, July 05, 2024
The 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) commenced on July 4, 2024, in Astana, Kazakhstan, with several Kazakh experts expressing optimism about expanding cooperation within the SCO framework.
Follow People's Daily Online's coverage for more insightful views from these experts.
