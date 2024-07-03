China redoubles efforts to prevent, control schistosomiasis during flood season

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- The National Disease Control and Prevention Administration has released a circular on redoubling efforts to prevent and control schistosomiasis during this year's flood season, aiming to effectively stem the emergence and outbreak of the infectious disease.

The circular urges local disease response departments to work with relevant authorities on coordinated, prompt and targeted measures such as blood fluke extermination, proper livestock management and key-demographic monitoring work.

Schistosomiasis, a Class B infectious disease in China, was in the past common in 12 provincial-level regions in the Yangtze River basin and south of the river. Infection follows contact with water that is infested with larval forms of blood flukes.

A "Healthy China 2030" outline issued in 2016 called for the elimination of schistosomiasis in all endemic counties nationwide by 2030.

