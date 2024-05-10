China issues plan for control of key parasitic diseases

Xinhua) 20:18, May 10, 2024

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have issued an action plan on the goals and timetable for the control and elimination of key parasitic diseases in the next few years.

The plan for the period 2024 to 2030, issued by 15 government departments including the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration, stipulates that by 2025, more than 50 percent of counties with echinococcosis prevalence should meet epidemic control standards.

By 2025, the incidence rate of kala-azar in key counties should be controlled to below 1 per 10,000, and by 2025 and 2030, the infection rates of liver fluke in key provinces should be cut by more than 5 percent and 15 percent, respectively, according to the plan.

The country's Outline of Healthy China 2030 has proposed that by 2030, all counties will basically have controlled the prevalence of key parasitic diseases such as echinococcosis.

To achieve the prevention and control targets, the plan specifies targeted prevention and control strategies and measures, including strengthening the control of infection sources and enhancing the management of intermediate hosts.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Zhong Wenxing)