Disturbed rhythms of respiratory infectious diseases since COVID-19 epidemic led to more patients this winter: Zhang Wenhong

Global Times) 08:53, March 07, 2024

The rhythms of respiratory infectious diseases have been disturbed since the end of the COVID-19 epidemic, said Zhang Wenhong, China's renowned infectious disease expert and a member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee. Zhang was explaining during the ongoing annual two sessions the prevalence of respiratory infectious diseases throughout this winter.

In response to the public's concern about the surge in respiratory infection patients at top-tiered hospitals nationwide during the autumn and winter seasons, Zhang explained that before the COVID-19 epidemic, influenza typically prevailed twice a year, in summer and winter.

However, the prevalence of influenza A occurred one or two months earlier than usual, coexisting with mycoplasma and chlamydia infections in August and September. The cross-infection of these diseases, along with drug resistance, contributed to a poor curative effect on these illnesses, Zhang stated.

Moreover, during the Spring Festival, while influenza A gradually declined, COVID-19 resurged, co-prevailing with the influenza B virus even until now. This is the reason why the public feels that they are getting ill more frequently this winter, as explained by Zhang.

Nevertheless, Zhang predicted that major infectious diseases will gradually return to their regular prevailing rhythms next winter. Additionally, people will develop more resistance to COVID-19, and the country will better cope with the diseases after going through all these challenges.

In terms of addressing the issue of a high incidence of respiratory infectious diseases in autumn, winter, and spring, Zhang also submitted a proposal to construct community-level medical and health services that integrate medical treatment and preventive care services.

Specifically, for elderly patients with chronic respiratory diseases, regular disease management at grassroots-level health service institutions can alleviate the pressure on top-tiered hospitals when dealing with respiratory infectious diseases.

Zhang also urged the improvement of medical diagnosis capacities and medicine supplies at grassroots health service institutions. Additionally, there is a need to enhance their remote medical treatment technologies to extend medical services from major hospitals to patients at community health service centers.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)