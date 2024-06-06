China to enhance emergency response for infectious disease outbreaks

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authorities have introduced new measures to ensure robust emergency response to acute infectious disease outbreaks.

In a joint effort by the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration and the National Health Commission, the measures specify that national emergency response units for acute infectious disease control and prevention include expert teams and mobile epidemic prevention centers.

These units are primarily comprised of emergency management workers, technical professionals, and logistical support staff.

The measures outline that professional technical personnel refers to specialists in fields such as epidemiology, laboratory testing, clinical medicine, information technology, and psychology.

Additionally, the need to strengthen local emergency response teams, from county to provincial levels, is highlighted, aiming to enhance China's overall capability to manage acute infectious disease outbreaks.

In May, China unveiled a national disease prevention and control action plan, proposing to establish a modern disease control and prevention system by 2025, characterized by a rapid response, efficient infectious disease monitoring, early warning, and emergency response system.

