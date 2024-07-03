China's AG600 large amphibious aircraft enters initial batch production

Xinhua) 09:05, July 03, 2024

An AG600M firefighting aircraft gathers water during a gathering and dropping water test in Jingmen, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- China's independently-developed AG600 large amphibious aircraft has entered a new phase of low-rate initial batch production and final assembly, according to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) on Tuesday.

The large part of the aircraft nose for the first batch-produced AG600 airplane was delivered on June 30, said the AVIC, the country's leading aircraft manufacturer.

The move marked a transition of the type of AG600 aircraft from the phase of development to batch production, the developer added.

According to the AVIC, production for the aircraft nose lasted for about three months. The Central and Southern Regional Administration of the Civil Aviation Administration of China has carried out the airworthiness compliance inspection for the manufacturing of this large part.

Following this, the final assembly of this AG600 aircraft will be carried out by AVIC General Huanan Aircraft Industry Co., Ltd. in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province.

After the AG600 aircraft obtains the type certificate, it will then be delivered to the customer, according to the developer.

The AG600 aircraft aims to obtain its type certificate at the end of this year, the AVIC said.

It added that four AG600 airplanes, meant for test flight use, are currently undertaking airworthiness flight test missions across the country to verify this new type of aircraft's performance and compliance with airworthiness standards.

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 27, 2023 shows China's AG600 large amphibious aircraft in a flight test. (Aviation Industry Corporation of China/Handout via Xinhua)

A vast country with complex landforms, China has been continuously strengthening its capabilities in the air emergency rescue sector.

China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) has proposed the improvement of the national emergency management system by strengthening and enhancing air rescue system options and capabilities.

The AG600 large amphibious aircraft family is being developed as vital advanced aeronautical equipment to strengthen the country's emergency-rescue capabilities, according to the developer.

This aircraft family is tailored to carry out rescue missions such as firefighting, and maritime search and rescue in all types of terrains across the country.

The AG600 series amphibious aircraft features a unique configuration consisting of an integrated aircraft-shaped upper body and a ship-bottom-shaped lower body.

According to AVIC, the AG600 aircraft family is being developed with a focus on amphibious capability, versatility across multiple models, and serialized development.

This large amphibious aircraft can be installed with equipment and facilities to meet diversified demands from users in fields such as marine environment monitoring, resource detection, passenger and cargo transportation, and more, the developer said.

