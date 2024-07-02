Kenyan, Chinese media ink content sharing deal amid blossoming cultural ties

People attend the opening ceremony of China TV Theater in Nairobi, Kenya, on July 1, 2024. Kenyan and Chinese media entities inked a cooperation agreement on Monday to promote the sharing of content that advances cross-cultural understanding among citizens of the two countries. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

NAIROBI, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Kenyan and Chinese media entities inked a cooperation agreement on Monday to promote the sharing of content that advances cross-cultural understanding among citizens of the two countries.

Senior officials, media executives and content creators attended the opening ceremony of China TV Theater and the signing ceremony for cooperation in the media and entertainment industries, aimed at fostering people-to-people exchanges between Kenya and China.

The ceremony, held in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, was sponsored by China's National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) and organized by StarTimes Media (Kenya) Co. Ltd, culminating in showcasing a Chinese TV drama series.

"We encourage two-way exchanges where our Kenyan content will also be viewed in China because the more we interact and learn from each other, the fewer the barriers, and we are able to cooperate," said Edward Kisiang'ani, principal secretary for broadcasting and telecommunications in the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, in a speech read on his behalf by Judy Munyinyi, information secretary in the ministry.

Cooperation with China in the fields of media and performing arts is key to breaking cultural barriers and nourishing friendship, Kisiang'ani said. While observing that the media industry is undergoing some turbulence, Kisiang'ani stressed that cooperation with China will enable local broadcasters to fulfill their mandate of informing, educating and entertaining the public.

Dong Xin, the deputy head of NRTA, said that long-term cooperation between Chinese and Kenyan media houses is necessary to help build bridges of friendship and mutual understanding.

According to Dong, the new deal between Kenyan and Chinese media organizations will foster the sharing of skills and technologies required to improve the development of content that appeals to a multicultural audience.

Chinese TV Theater, once showcased on Kenyan broadcasting stations, will promote the East African country's image in China and attract more tourists, he added.

NRTA signed a program licensing agreement with one of Kenya's largest broadcasting stations, Citizen Television, which is expected to air a Chinese drama series and musical show. Latifah Ngunjiri, Citizen Television's chief operating officer, said the drama series named Milele, Swahili for "forever," narrates the story of a Chinese doctor who settled in East Africa and mingled with local people.

The musical show will air on Saturday morning, Ngunjiri said, adding that Kenyan media houses are keen to leverage Chinese technology and improve the quality of productions.

Timothy Owase, the chief executive officer of the Kenya Film Commission, said that Kenya-China media cooperation in areas of training, co-production and technology adoption will spur the growth of the creative economy and unlock jobs for local youth.

People perform at the opening ceremony of China TV Theater in Nairobi, Kenya, on July 1, 2024. Kenyan and Chinese media entities inked a cooperation agreement on Monday to promote the sharing of content that advances cross-cultural understanding among citizens of the two countries. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

