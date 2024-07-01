Kenya hosts forum on enhancing cooperation with China in wildlife conservation

Xinhua) 13:17, July 01, 2024

NAIROBI, June 30 (Xinhua) -- A forum on strengthening cooperation between Kenya and China in wildlife and biodiversity conservation took place in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Saturday, drawing participation from government, industry, academia and civil society.

The China-Kenya Wildlife Conservation Cooperation Forum aimed to foster peer learning, exchange of knowledge and best practices in protecting iconic species amid mounting threats like poaching, habitat loss and climatic stresses.

Among co-organizers of the forum that sought to advance the cause of "Community of Human Destiny" and "Earth Life Community" was Sichuan &Chongqing Chamber of Commerce in Kenya.

The East African Wildlife Society, the International Fund for Animal Welfare and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) were among conservation lobby groups who organized the half-day forum.

Qiang Zhuo, a wildlife conservation explorer and IUCN member expert, said that refashioning Kenya-China cooperation in wildlife conservation was long overdue, to enhance the resilience of local communities and their livelihoods.

"We need to jointly promote wildlife and ecosystems conservation, ensure communities benefit from ecotourism and resilient livelihoods," said Qiang, who pioneered a community-led lions' conservation model in the Maasai Mara National Reserve located in southwestern Kenyan county of Narok.

Kenya is committed to strengthening cooperation with China in a bid to protect its iconic wildlife species that are a source of tourism revenue, national heritage and pride, said Vincent Obanda, a principal research scientist at Wildlife Research and Training Institute, a state agency.

Obanda observed that China has in the past supported Kenya's wildlife conservation efforts through capacity building for rangers, donation of anti-poaching gear, joint research and training programs.

Preceding the forum was the inaugural Kenya wildlife conservation golf contest organized by Chinese enterprises operating in the East African country.

The Chinese firms covering logistics, real estate and transport sectors donated cash and motorcycles, as part of their renewed commitment to wildlife conservation in Kenya.

Xie Guangqi, the chairman of Sichuan-Chongqing Chamber of Commerce in Kenya, said that Chinese firms and citizens living in Kenya were keen to lend support towards protection of wildlife and biodiversity hotspots that sustain livelihoods.

Jabes Okumu, the Programs and Advocacy manager at East African Wildlife Society, said that Kenya should forge a long-term partnership with China to help address threats facing wildlife species including shrinking habitat, pollution, climate change and illegal hunting.

