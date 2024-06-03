Chinese embassy donates funds to flood-hit school in Kenya's informal area

Xinhua) 10:11, June 03, 2024

NAIROBI, June 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy on Friday donated 5 million Kenyan shillings (about 38,370 U.S. dollars) to the flood-hit MCEDO Beijing School, which is located in the sprawling Mathare slums in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

Zhang Zhizhong, minister counselor and deputy chief of mission of the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, said the funds will be mainly used for the repair and renovation of the school, which has more than 500 students, as a result of heavy rainfall and flash floods that affected the learning institution.

"We are also going to provide new desks, chairs and other facilities, and every student will also get a new backpack to restart their study," Zhang said.

According to Zhang, the Chinese embassy has been supporting the school's students for the past 17 years. Based on the strong friendship between China and Kenya, the Red Cross Society of China has already provided 100,000 dollars in cash to help Kenya respond to humanitarian emergency assistance due to the damage and displacement caused by heavy rains since mid-March.

Zhang revealed that two ships carrying rice donated by the Chinese government are currently en route to the Kenyan port of Mombasa and scheduled to arrive in June to help Kenya cope with the effects of the floods.

Elijah Mungai, director of projects coordination and delivery in the Ministry of Education, said the donation, which is targeted at disadvantaged children, will give them hope to remain in school and boost the country's education sector.

"The gift is a kind gesture, and Kenya will forever be grateful to China for giving the country's children the opportunity to return to school," Mungai said.

Benedict Kiage, director of MCEDO Beijing School, said the donation will encourage students to redouble their academic efforts. "This donation makes the school very attractive to young people in the community to come and pursue their goals."

He also revealed that the Mathare community has high praise for the Chinese for their role in shaping the lives of many families through MCEDO Beijing School.

Jane Makori, director of foreign service responsible for China in the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, said the gift by China will enable students in disadvantaged areas to continue with their education without any interruption.

