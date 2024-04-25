China reading corner launched at Kenya's training facility

Xinhua) 11:13, April 25, 2024

NAIROBI, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The Kenya School of Government, a state-owned training facility for civil servants, inaugurated a China corner library on Wednesday, stocked with books covering humanities and sciences from China.

This initiative aims to help local officials gain a deeper understanding of China's history, economic reforms, rejuvenation efforts and political philosophy.

Charles Nyachae, chairman of the Council of the Kenya School of Government, said that China's journey of socio-economic renewal serves as an inspiration to local citizens, highlighting the importance of understanding China's technological advancements, stability and governance model.

"China's transformation over the decades is a testament to the power of vision, strategic planning and unwavering dedication to development," Nyachae said. He noted that several groups within the Kenyan civil service have utilized scholarships funded by China to pursue advanced studies.

Nyachae expressed gratitude for the donation of books and financial support from the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, which helped establish the China corner library. He believes that this initiative will deepen civil servants' and scholars' understanding of China's history, culture and development pathways.

Nura Mohamed, acting director at the Kenya School of Government, highlighted the value that local officials and students will gain from the wealth of knowledge contained in the journals and books at the China corner library. Access to publications covering liberal arts and applied sciences is expected to enhance the world views of public servants, motivating them to become more efficient and dedicated, he said.

Senior officials, including Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian, were present at the launch of the China corner library, underscoring the importance of this initiative in strengthening the ties between Kenya and China.

