Astana ceremony calls for submissions for 2nd Silk Road Global News Awards

People's Daily Online) 17:07, July 01, 2024

Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, hosted a ceremony on June 29 to call for submissions for the second Silk Road Global News Awards (SRGNA), an event aimed at promoting cooperation among media outlets from countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The ceremony was part of a sharing session on the results of joint coverage of high-quality cooperation under the BRI framework by People's Daily and Kazakh media outlets.

A ceremony is held in Astana, capital of Kazakhstan, to call for submissions for the second Silk Road Global News Awards, June 29, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Sheng Chuyi)

At the ceremony, Xie Xiang, director of the External Relations Department, People's Daily, introduced the SRGNA to participants, stating that the call for global submissions for the second edition of the awards, which features four categories, including best reporting, best photography, best video, and best innovation, was officially launched in April this year.

Works published since September 2021 that support the BRI, convey the Silk Road spirit, reflect exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, align with the vision of building a global community of shared future, and make a substantial international impact are eligible for the awards, Xie said, inviting Kazakh media counterparts to submit entries.

Xie Xiang, director of the External Relations Department, People’s Daily, speaks at a ceremony held in Astana, capital of Kazakhstan, to call for submissions for the second Silk Road Global News Awards, June 29, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Ge Taiyi)

The SRGNA is hosted by the Belt and Road News Network (BRNN), a cooperative platform jointly established by media outlets from BRI countries and regions at the initiative of People's Daily.

The BRNN has grown to become the largest BRI media cooperation platform, with 267 media members from 109 countries, including 12 Kazakh media outlets. The Kazakhstan President's TV and Radio Complex serves as a member of the BRNN council.

