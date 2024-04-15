Submissions open for 2nd Silk Road Global News Awards

April 15, 2024

The Belt and Road News Network (BRNN), chaired by China's People's Daily, launched a global call for submissions for the second Silk Road Global News Awards (SRGNA) on April 12.

The SRGNA, a major signature event of BRNN, aims to recognize outstanding journalism that promotes the Silk Road spirit of peace, cooperation, openness, inclusiveness, mutual learning, and mutual benefit. It encourages media outlets from countries and regions participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to learn from each other and work together to share stories of the BRI.

The second SRGNA features four award categories: Best Reporting, Best Photography, Best Video, and Best Innovation. Each category will have one grand prize winner, four nominees, and 10 finalists.

Works that support the BRI, convey the Silk Road spirit, reflect exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, align with the vision of building a global community with a shared future, and make a substantial international impact are eligible for the awards.

Submissions should be produced by foreign entities. Works co-produced by Chinese and foreign entities, or Chinese productions released on foreign platforms, are also eligible for consideration.

Applicants should register on the BRNN official website (www.brnn.com) and submit information about their work.

The evaluation process involves a preliminary review by an academic committee and a final review by the SRGNA judging committee. Updates will be posted on the BRNN website.

Two recipients of the first Silk Road Global News Awards (SRGNA) draw ink-and-wash paintings of Bombax ceiba, the city flower of Guangzhou, during a cultural exchange event held in Yongqing Fang historical alleyways of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/Yang Shuobi and Wang Yan)

The inaugural edition of the SRGNA collected submissions between January 2020 and September 2021. The selection process concluded in December 2022, and the awards ceremony was held in 2023.

A total of 19 works were granted awards in five categories. The "Kazakhstan Belt and Road Initiative: The Road to Somewhere," a news report written by Chris Wright from the U.K., won the In-depth Reporting Award.

Mushahid Hussain Syed, head of Pakistan's Friends of Silk Road club and chairman of the Pakistan-China Institute, received a Special Contribution Award.

The BRNN is a cooperative platform jointly established by media outlets from BRI countries and regions. Its mission is to boost understanding, friendship, and cooperation, and form a mechanism for regular collaboration among media outlets.

To date, 261 media organizations from 109 countries have joined this key media cooperation platform under the framework of the BRI.

