Call for submissions: The Second Silk Road Global News Awards
(People's Daily Online) 16:53, April 17, 2024
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Submissions open for 2nd Silk Road Global News Awards
- First Silk Road Global News Awards recipients attend cultural exchange event in Guangzhou, S China's Guangdong
- Winners’ list of first Silk Road Global News Awards unveiled
- Winners’ list of 1st Silk Road Global News Awards unveiled
- Judging committee meeting of 1st Silk Road Global News Awards held in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.