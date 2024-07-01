Languages

Monday, July 01, 2024

Robot joins graduation ceremony

July 01, 2024

A robot recently took part in the commencement ceremony at the Institute for Interdisciplinary Information Sciences at Tsinghua University. This advanced humanoid robot, developed by a research group at the school, helped in handing out diplomas and posed for photos with students.

