Robot joins graduation ceremony
(People's Daily App) 15:30, July 01, 2024
A robot recently took part in the commencement ceremony at the Institute for Interdisciplinary Information Sciences at Tsinghua University. This advanced humanoid robot, developed by a research group at the school, helped in handing out diplomas and posed for photos with students.
