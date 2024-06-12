Chinese-developed robot completes first burying of seabed cable

Xinhua) 09:34, June 12, 2024

GUANGZHOU, June 11 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese-developed robot has completed its first burying of a seabed cable as part of an offshore wind energy project, representing another breakthrough in the country's drive to boost the development of deep-sea robots and wind power facilities.

The seabed cable and pipeline burying tractor, named Taurus, laid cables off the coast of the city of Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, in late May this year, according to its developer Sealien (Guangzhou) Technology.

Such remote-controlled tractors are expected to facilitate the construction of offshore wind farms by exempting human workers from having to operate in the complicated deep-sea environment.

These robots move by way of caterpillar tracks and are designed to operate at a maximum depth of 500 meters, said Ma Yiming, founder of the company.

Amid its drive to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2060, China has in recent years emerged as the country with the largest installed capacity of offshore wind power globally.

