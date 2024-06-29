Overseas investment in China's securities market totals 32.2 bln USD in Q1

Xinhua) 10:03, June 29, 2024

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Overseas investment in China's domestic securities market reached 32.2 billion U.S. dollars in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, according to official data released on Friday.

This figure reflects foreign investors' increasing interest in pursuing RMB-denominated assets, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

In Q1, China saw orderly development of cross-border two-way investment and financing, with a net increase of 138.9 billion dollars in financial account assets, said Wang Chunying, deputy director and spokesperson of SAFE.

China's solid progress in high-quality development and steady economic recovery and operation is conducive to a generally stable balance of payments, said Wang.

