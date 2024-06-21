15th IIICF opens in Macao

People's Daily Online) 09:10, June 21, 2024

The 15th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF) opens in Macao on June 20, 2024. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

The 15th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF) opened on June 20 in Macao. The event is co-organized by the China International Contractors Association and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute.

The 15th IIICF has drawn the participation of more than 3,500 industry representatives from over 70 countries and regions.

Held under the theme "Green Innovation Digital Connectivity," the forum invites more than 200 guests to conduct discussions on topics such as energy transformation, digital development, green investment, and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) management, and the integration of big data and artificial intelligence (AI) in international engineering, among others.

Companies and institutions participating in the forum include prominent engineering enterprises such as China Communications Construction Corporation, China State Construction Engineering Corporation, China Railway Construction Corporation, China Railway Group Limited, China Energy Engineering Corporation, China Poly Group, China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation, China Railway Signal and Communication Corporation, China Nonferrous Metal Mining Corporation, China Machinery Engineering Corporation, China North Industries Group Corporation Limited, Genertec, Beijing Urban Construction Group, Beijing Construction Engineering Group, Shaanxi Construction Engineering Group Corporation, Shanghai Construction Group, and Hunan Construction Investment Group.

Additionally, leading communication and equipment manufacturing companies such as Huawei, Caterpillar, and Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co., Ltd. are also participating, showcasing their expertise in smart technology and green innovation.

Compared to the previous session, the exhibition area of this year's forum has expanded by 60 percent, with over 90 percent of the booths being specially designed.

The forum showcases the latest clean energy technologies, innovative practices in green buildings and energy-saving materials, wastewater treatment technologies, and successful smart city case studies.

Also on display are construction robots, intelligent sensors and monitoring equipment, smart dispatch systems, and autonomous driving technologies, as well as technologies such as intelligent construction, novel engineering materials, and prefabricated buildings.

The forum demonstrates digital solutions for infrastructure construction, the application of big data, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT) in international engineering projects, along with the latest practices in project management and the digital transformation of urban development.

The forum showcases projects that exemplify global infrastructure connectivity and China's achievements in fields such as the construction of ports, highways, bridges, railways and airports, as well as urban development, in countries participating in the BRI.

Over the past 15 years, the IIICF has attracted more than 30,000 participants from various countries, including over 570 at or above ministerial level. It has facilitated over 180 international infrastructure projects with a contract value exceeding $100 billion, playing a significant role in promoting practical cooperation between Chinese engineering companies and countries participating in the BRI in the field of infrastructure investment and construction.

