Chinese investment strongly promotes Namibia's economic development: minister

Xinhua) 10:08, June 20, 2024

WINDHOEK, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Namibia's mining industry is one of the largest contributors to the country's economy, with Chinese investment playing a significant role in the development of the uranium mining sector, Minister of Mines and Energy Tom Alweendo has said.

In 2023, the mining sector contributed up to 14.4 percent of Namibia's gross domestic product, Alweendo said Tuesday at a press conference held in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia. He noted that Chinese investment has been instrumental in establishing Namibia as one of the world's largest producers of uranium.

"I am honored to be here today to recognize the Rossing uranium mine, the longest-operating and largest open-pit uranium mine in the world, with more than 40 years of operation," Alweendo said. "I hope you will continue to operate for another 40 years."

In 2019, Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto officially handed over Rossing to China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC) that holds 68.62 percent of its equity.

The CNUC released a report at the conference, detailing the company's actions and contributions over the past year toward Namibia's economic, environmental and social sustainable development.

Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhao Weiping expressed optimism about Chinese investments in the southern African country in the future, saying that more Chinese enterprises are expected to seek investment opportunities in Namibia this year.

Chinese investment aligns with the interests of both countries and their peoples, and bilateral cooperation has promising prospects, he said.

