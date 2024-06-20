China sees robust growth in Jan-May overseas investment

Xinhua) 17:01, June 20, 2024

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) came in at 60.2 billion U.S. dollars in the first five months of the year, up 16.3 percent year on year, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed Thursday.

