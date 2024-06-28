PNG Prime Minister Marape meets senior Chinese political advisor

PORT MORESBY, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Papua New Guinea (PNG) Prime Minister James Marape met here Thursday with Hu Chunhua, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Noting that China has always viewed its relations with PNG from a strategic perspective, Hu said China stands ready to work with PNG in strengthening dialogue, exchange and cooperation in various fields, and enriching the China-PNG comprehensive strategic partnership.

Hu also briefed Marape on Chinese modernization and the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Marape asked Hu Chunhua to convey his best wishes to Chinese leaders and said that China is a reliable good partner and good friend of his country.

Marape said that PNG is firmly committed to the one-China principle, and stands ready to work with China to further deepen cooperation in areas including economy and trade, infrastructure, agriculture, fishery, mining, and exchange of humanities, so as to push bilateral relations for even better development.

During his stay from Wednesday to Friday, Hu also met with PNG's Speaker of National Parliament Job Pomat and Deputy Speaker of National Parliament Koni Iguan, respectively.

