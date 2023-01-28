Xi congratulates Bob Dadae on re-election as governor-general of Papua New Guinea

Xinhua) 08:11, January 28, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday congratulated Bob Dadae on his re-election as governor-general of Papua New Guinea (PNG).

In his message, Xi noted that PNG was one of the first Pacific island countries to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, and the two countries enjoy sustaining friendship.

At present, the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and PNG has been developing at a high level with fruitful exchanges and cooperation in various fields, bringing huge benefits to their people, Xi said.

Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of China-PNG relations, Xi said that he is ready to continue to work with Dadae to build on past achievements and forge ahead with steady and sustained growth of bilateral relations.

