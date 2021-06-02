PNG governor-general reaffirms friendship, cooperation with China

SYDNEY, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Governor-General of Papua New Guinea (PNG) Bob Dadae on Tuesday said his country will continue to abide by the one-China policy and conduct win-win cooperation with China.

Dadae made the remarks in the capital city of Port Moresby when meeting with China's new ambassador to PNG Zeng Fanhua, who presented credentials to Dadae at the Government House.

Dadae said the two countries have maintained good relationship since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1976. Both sides have respected each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity without interfering with each other's domestic affairs, and have jointly safeguarded world peace and development.

He said PNG values the friendship with China and will firmly abide by the one-China policy.

Dadae expressed gratitude for China's assistance for PNG's social and economic development, public health, education and infrastructure development. In particular, China has provided COVID-19 vaccines and other assistance to PNG at a critical moment in the fight against the pandemic.

PNG is willing to learn from China's development experience, expand bilateral win-win cooperation in areas including anti-pandemic, trade and investment, and infrastructure construction, and further promote the development of the bilateral relationship, Dadae said.

Zeng said China attaches great importance to its relations with PNG and will continue to make joint efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation and push forward the China-PNG comprehensive strategic partnership.

