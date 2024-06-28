China makes progress in fighting maritime smuggling

Xinhua) 11:11, June 28, 2024

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police have detained 5,846 suspects and seized 638 vessels involved in smuggling on the sea in a special operation since August last year, the Ministry of Public Security said Thursday.

During the nationwide operation, police also seized 35,000 tonnes of frozen products, 4,406 tonnes of refined oil, 170 million cigarettes, 3,366 tonnes of agricultural and marine products, 310,000 tonnes of mineral raw materials, and 54,000 units of alcoholic beverages, the ministry said in a press release.

With an approach of coordinated strikes on and offshore, police have worked with other departments to crack down on smuggler vessels and their accessories on the shore, while uprooting the organizers of smuggling rings and corrupt officials who sheltered them, the statement said.

The ministry pledged to step up coordination with other agencies, strengthen international law-enforcement cooperation, and perfect long-term mechanisms against maritime smuggling crimes.

