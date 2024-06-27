China, Austria sign new giant panda cooperation agreement
BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- The China Wildlife Conservation Association (CWCA) and Austria's Schonbrunn Zoo on Wednesday signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation on the protection of giant pandas and related research.
A new pair of giant pandas from the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda will be sent to Austria under a 10-year project, according to the agreement.
To ensure the pandas' health in Austria, Chinese experts traveled early this year to offer guidance on facilities, feeding, food management and health care.
Vienna's Schonbrunn Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in the world, with a history of more than 270 years.
The CWCA and Schonbrunn Zoo began cooperating on giant panda protection in 2003. Over the last two decades, their cooperation has achieved fruitful outcomes in panda conversation, breeding, scientific research, technological exchange, personnel training and public education.
A female panda, Yang Yang, and a male panda, Yuan Yuan, currently live at Schonbrunn Zoo. After Yang Yang and Yuan Yuan are returned to China this year, the zoo will renovate and upgrade its facilities, and make other preparations to provide a safer, more welcoming environment for the new panda pair.
Photos
Related Stories
- Giant pandas rack up air miles
- Giant pandas leave hometown for U.S.
- New pair of giant pandas to further bolster Sino-Australian relations
- ROK-born giant panda Fu Bao greets the public in SW China, promoting bond between two countries
- 7th birthday of female giant panda Xiang Xiang celebrated in China's Sichuan
- Giant panda Fu Bao meets the public in China
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.