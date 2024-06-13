7th birthday of female giant panda Xiang Xiang celebrated in China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 09:19, June 13, 2024

Creative products themed on giant panda Xiang Xiang are seen at the Ya'an base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Many visitors visited the Ya'an base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province to celebrate the seventh birthday of female giant panda Xiang Xiang on Wednesday.

Xiang Xiang was born at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo of Japan on June 12, 2017 to Shin Shin (female) and Ri Ri (male), two giant pandas on loan from China, where the ownership over the cubs they give birth to belongs.

The panda left Ueno Zoo on Feb. 21, 2023 and flied back to China, her home country.

Giant panda Xiang Xiang is seen at the Ya'an base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Tourists take photos of Giant panda Xiang Xiang at the Ya'an base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A tourist poses for photos with a decorative photo frame for giant panda Xiang Xiang's birthday at the Ya'an base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Giant panda Xiang Xiang eats bamboo shoots at the Ya'an base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Tourists purchase creative products themed on giant panda Xiang Xiang at the Ya'an base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Giant panda Xiang Xiang is seen at the Ya'an base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A Japanese tourist displays his bag decorated with giant panda accessories at the Ya'an base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Giant panda Xiang Xiang eats bamboo shoots at the Ya'an base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Giant panda Xiang Xiang eats bamboo shoots at the Ya'an base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Tourists take photos of Giant panda Xiang Xiang at the Ya'an base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

