Giant pandas leave hometown for U.S.

Xinhua) 09:02, June 27, 2024

This photo taken on April 18, 2024 shows giant panda Xin Bao at the Bifengxia Panda Base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)

CHENGDU, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Two giant pandas departed from Ya'an City in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Wednesday evening, embarking on a 10-year international giant panda protection cooperation in the United States.

It marks a new round of giant panda protection cooperation between the two countries, following the agreement signed in February between the China Wildlife Conservation Association and the San Diego Zoo.

Yun Chuan, a 5-year-old male, and Xin Bao, a 4-year-old female, were selected from the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda (CCRCGP). The duo are accompanied by experienced breeders and veterinarians during the journey.

The pair will transit through Hong Kong and are scheduled to arrive in the United States on Thursday.

The CCRCGP has conducted scientific research cooperation with the San Diego Zoo for over 25 years, with fruitful results in the protection, breeding, disease control of giant pandas and related public education.

This photo taken on April 18, 2024 shows giant panda Yun Chuan at the Bifengxia Panda Base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)

This photo taken on April 18, 2024 shows giant panda Yun Chuan at the Bifengxia Panda Base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)

This photo taken on April 18, 2024 shows giant panda Xin Bao at the Bifengxia Panda Base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)

This photo taken on April 18, 2024 shows giant panda Xin Bao at the Bifengxia Panda Base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)

This photo taken on April 18, 2024 shows giant panda Xin Bao at the Bifengxia Panda Base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)