Pakistan to enhance women's welfare for national development

Xinhua) 09:47, June 27, 2024

ISLAMABAD, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said the government has been making efforts to enhance women's welfare for national development, highlighting the government's commitment to improving the health and education of women.

"No country can achieve development without the full participation of its female population, which constitutes around 50 percent of the population in the case of Pakistan. The government is committed to enhancing the health and education of women as a cornerstone for national development," the minister said while addressing a conference on Tuesday.

Countries with less than a 50 percent participation rate of women in national development have not succeeded in sustainable growth, he said, underscoring the necessity of attaining a 90 percent literacy rate among women, as seen in rapidly developing countries in Asia.

Iqbal said the country has implemented various measures for women's welfare, including technological advancements that enable women to work from home, enhancing their participation in the workforce.

"We would continue these efforts, ensuring that women's welfare remains a top priority in Pakistan's development agenda," the minister said.

