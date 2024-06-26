Lancang-Mekong traditional Chinese medicine center unveiled in Cambodia

Xinhua) 09:57, June 26, 2024

PHNOM PENH, June 25 (Xinhua) -- The Lancang-Mekong Cambodia TCM Center for Diagnosis, Treatment and Cultural Exchange was launched here on Tuesday.

Located within the Cambodia-China Friendship Preah Kossamak Hospital in Phnom Penh, the center is aimed at promoting Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in Cambodia, Southeast Asia, and countries along the Belt and Road.

"This center was established to promote the culture of traditional Chinese medicine so that our people will better understand the efficacy of TCM treatment," Tan Sokun, director of the Cambodia-China Friendship Preah Kossamak Hospital, told Xinhua after the ceremony.

"Cambodian patients are confident in the effectiveness of TCM diagnosis and treatment," he said. "The combination of TCM and modern medicine has made treatment more efficacious."

Sokun said China has sent its TCM medical aid team to help Cambodia fight COVID-19 pandemic at the Cambodia-China Friendship Preah Kossamak Hospital since March 2022.

So far, two batches of the TCM medical aid team have completed their missions in Cambodia, providing free medical checkup and treatment, and organizing short-term training courses on TCM for hundreds of local medical practitioners.

"TCM has gained its popularity in Cambodia, thanks to its efficacy in treating a number of diseases," he said. "It's just over two years, more than 20,000 Cambodian people have received TCM treatment."

TCM consists of therapies such as acupuncture, moxibustion, and Tuina remedial massage. It has been used to diagnose, cure and prevent illness effectively.

"Its significance is to promote the culture of traditional Chinese medicine in Cambodia, countries along the Belt and Road," Liu Zhen, president of Guang' anmen Hospital, China Academy of Traditional Chinese Medicine told Xinhua.

The center will serve Cambodian people in TCM diagnosis, treatment, education, and scientific research, he said, adding that the center will make great contributions to the improvement of Cambodia's medical level.

Prior to the center's launching ceremony, a symposium between the Cambodia-China Friendship Preah Kossamak Hospital and China's Guang'anmen Hospital was held, reviewing past achievements and setting action plans for future cooperation.

