Cambodia encourages traders, investors to join 30th China Lanzhou Investment, Trade Fair

Xinhua) 10:08, June 25, 2024

PHNOM PENH, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia has urged traders and investors to attend the 30th China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair, to be held on July 6-10 in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, according to a Ministry of Commerce's announcement on Monday.

The five-day fair will feature forums, business promotions, and trade exchange activities.

"This annual event will provide opportunities to participants to gain knowledge and expand their business connectivity," the announcement said.

First held in 1993, the fair serves as a window for the opening of northwestern China and has become a major event for Belt and Road economic and trade cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)