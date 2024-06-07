Feature: Chinese power plant in Cambodia supplies stable electricity, provides specific skills to local talents

Xinhua) 11:04, June 07, 2024

SIHANOUKVILLE, Cambodia, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Situated in southwest Cambodia's Sihanoukville, the Chinese-invested coal power plant has not only supplied reliable electricity to the national grid, but also provided technical skills to local talents.

Put into operation in December 2022, the 2×350 MW coal power plant, a subsidiary of the Huadian Overseas Investment Company, is the largest power generation project in the Southeast Asian country, with the highest level of environmental protection.

Hiy Phearey, a 23-year-old technical controller at the Huadian Sihanoukville Power Generation Co., Ltd., said he had been well-trained in technical skills and Chinese proficiency before starting his job.

"The company has provided us with training in Chinese proficiency for three months and technical skills for one month before offering us the jobs," he told Xinhua on Thursday.

"The benefits I've got from this job are knowledge in Chinese language and specific technical skills as well as subsequent training on new techniques," he added.

Phearey said prior to working in the plant, he worked as an electrician in the capital Phnom Penh, with a small salary.

"Working at this plant, we get decent salaries, and we don't spend any money on accommodation and meals because the company has provided us with these for free," he said.

He said his current salary is more than enough for monthly expenses, so he can send a portion of his salary to his parents in his hometown in northwest Pursat province.

"For my salary, I can save between 400 U.S. dollars and 500 U.S. dollars per month," he said.

Phin Engsiv, a 21-year-old laboratory technician at the Huadian Sihanoukville Power Generation Co., Ltd., said she is in charge of testing the quality of fuel, coal and water.

She said that prior to her job, the firm had sent her to learn Chinese language for three months, covering all her expenses on tuition fees, accommodation and meals.

"The company has also trained me on some technical skills, work safety, and control system in the power plant," she told Xinhua.

"I am very happy to work here because the job is very stable, all colleagues are good, and the superiors have also treated me as a valuable asset," Engsiv said.

Ho Chhunlim, a 25-year-old Khmer-Chinese translator at the Huadian Sihanoukville Power Generation Co., Ltd., said the plant is the largest power generation project in Cambodia, with high technologies in producing and supplying electricity.

"The plant has not only contributed to Cambodia's socio-economic development, but also promoted friendship between Cambodian and Chinese people," he told Xinhua.

"Working here, I have learned a lot about electrical engineering skills and communication skills with state institutions," Chhunlim said.

He suggests that the Chinese government encourage more Chinese enterprises to come and invest in Cambodia, saying that the kingdom has full peace, security, and stability.

The power plant is one of many Chinese-invested mega-projects in Cambodia under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Ky Sereyvath, director-general of the Institute of China Studies at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, said under the BRI, China has carried out many mega-projects such as roads, bridges, ports, airports, power plants, and economic zones in Cambodia.

"These projects have provided and will continue to provide great benefits for Cambodia," he told Xinhua.

Sereyvath said Chinese assistance and investment have played a crucial role in supporting Cambodia's socio-economic development and poverty reduction through generating hundreds of thousands of jobs for local people.

