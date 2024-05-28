Cambodia's Senate president hails ties with China as "unbreakable"

Xinhua, May 28, 2024

PHNOM PENH, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia's Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen said here on Monday that long-standing Cambodia-China ties have reached an "unbreakable level."

He made the remarks during a meeting with outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian, according to a news release after the meeting.

"This relationship is worthy of the value of mutual trust, especially political trust," Hun Sen said.

"China's assistance to Cambodia has not only helped boost socio-economic development, but also strengthened Cambodia's political independence," he added.

Experts said Cambodia-China ties have brought tremendous benefits to both countries and two peoples and made positive contributions to regional peace, security, stability and development.

"The unbreakable iron-clad friendship between Cambodia and China is made based on mutual political trust, respect, support, non-interference, and win-win cooperation," Kin Phea, director general of the International Relations Institute of Cambodia, a think tank under the Royal Academy of Cambodia, told Xinhua.

"Looking into the future, I believe that the bilateral relations will continue to grow stronger, more comprehensive, strategic and unbreakable, and diversify into numerous areas of common interest," he said.

