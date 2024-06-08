China-Cambodia heritage sites cultural event held in SW China

Xinhua) 13:16, June 08, 2024

KUNMING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- A cultural event on heritage sites in China and Cambodia was held in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province on Friday, aiming to deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.

The event, named China (Yunnan) - Cambodia Cultural Series on "Visiting Yunnan and Angkor" Heritage Sites, attracted government officials and representatives of the cultural and tourism industries from the two countries, who exchanged views on new opportunities for cultural and tourism cooperation.

A slew of activities were held, including hands-on experience of intangible cultural heritage, dialogue between Chinese and Cambodian media presidents and editors-in-chief and promotion of world heritage tour routes.

This year marks China-Cambodia Year of People-to-People Exchanges. Cultural and people-to-people exchanges are an important bond linking the hearts of the Chinese and Cambodian people, said Prak Phannara, Cambodian Ministry of Tourism's Secretary of State, adding that "Visiting Yunnan and Angkor" is a unique and attractive activity theme.

