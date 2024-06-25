In pics: Green-backed herons spotted in SE China's Xiamen

People's Daily Online) 16:20, June 25, 2024

A green-backed heron feeds its chick in Jimei district, Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Ji Mi)

Several cute green-backed herons were recently spotted in Jimei district, Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province.

The bird species is on China's list of terrestrial wild animals under state protection and of important ecological, scientific and social value, according to a staff member from the Xiamen Birdwatching Association. It's good at using bait for fishing.

There are over 60 species of birds in the heron family in the world, and China is home to 22 of these. As of June 2024, 18 species of herons have been recorded in Xiamen.

As a coastal city, Xiamen provides abundant food and comfortable habitats for herons, according to a staff member from the city's natural resources and planning bureau.

