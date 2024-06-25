Xi extends congratulations on complete success of Chang'e-6 mission

Xinhua) 14:33, June 25, 2024

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday extended congratulations on the complete success of the Chang'e-6 mission that brought back the world's first samples collected from the moon's far side.

On behalf of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the State Council and the Central Military Commission (CMC), Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the CMC, extended warm congratulations and sincere greetings to the Chang'e-6 mission headquarters and all those who participated in the mission in a congratulatory message.

The return capsule of the Chang'e-6 probe, carrying the moon samples, landed precisely in the designated area in Siziwang Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, at 2:07 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Tuesday.

Xi pointed out that for the first time in human history, Chang'e-6 has collected samples from the moon's far side and returned to Earth, marking another landmark achievement in China's endeavor to become a space and sci-tech power.

Over the past 20 years, all those involved in the lunar exploration project have scaled the heights of science and technology and made remarkable accomplishments that have captured worldwide attention, Xi said.

"The outstanding contributions you have made will always be remembered by the country and the people," he said.

