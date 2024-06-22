In pics: aftermath of continuous rainfall in parts of China
Children relocated from a flood-hit area play at a resettlement site in Renju Town of Pingyuan County, Meizhou City, south China's Guangdong Province, June 21, 2024.
Villagers check a road damaged by landslide in Guilin Town of Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province, June 21, 2024.
An aerial drone photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows landslide caused by heavy rainfall in Guilin Town of Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province.
An aerial drone photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows flood water in Qi River, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.
People relocated from flood-hit areas have lunch at a resettlement site in Renju Town of Pingyuan County, Meizhou City, south China's Guangdong Province, June 21, 2024.
An aerial drone photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows flood water under Yuanjiang Bridge in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
A bulldozer removes fallen rocks in Huicheng Town of Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province, June 21, 2024.
An aerial drone photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows submerged area in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
An aerial drone photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows the site of a landslide caused by heavy rainfall in Guilin Town of Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province.
A villager clears mud in Huangtan Village, Lanxi Town of Shanghang County, Longyan City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 21, 2024.
An aerial drone photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows flood water in Qi River, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.
Villagers cleas mud at home in Rentian Town of Shanghang County, Longyan City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 21, 2024.
A bulldozer clears mud on a road in Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province, June 21, 2024.
Bulldozers clear mud in a farmers' market in Lanxi Town of Shanghang County, Longyan City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 20, 2024.
