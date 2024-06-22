In pics: aftermath of continuous rainfall in parts of China

Xinhua) 14:49, June 22, 2024

Children relocated from a flood-hit area play at a resettlement site in Renju Town of Pingyuan County, Meizhou City, south China's Guangdong Province, June 21, 2024. Continuous rainfall has impacted many parts of eastern and southern China, claiming lives, damaging crops and cutting off roads. Local authorities have raised emergency response levels to minimize the impact of the extreme weather conditions. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Villagers check a road damaged by landslide in Guilin Town of Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province, June 21, 2024. Continuous rainfall has impacted many parts of eastern and southern China, claiming lives, damaging crops and cutting off roads. Local authorities have raised emergency response levels to minimize the impact of the extreme weather conditions. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows landslide caused by heavy rainfall in Guilin Town of Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province. Continuous rainfall has impacted many parts of eastern and southern China, claiming lives, damaging crops and cutting off roads. Local authorities have raised emergency response levels to minimize the impact of the extreme weather conditions. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows flood water in Qi River, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Continuous rainfall has impacted many parts of eastern and southern China, claiming lives, damaging crops and cutting off roads. Local authorities have raised emergency response levels to minimize the impact of the extreme weather conditions. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

People relocated from flood-hit areas have lunch at a resettlement site in Renju Town of Pingyuan County, Meizhou City, south China's Guangdong Province, June 21, 2024. Continuous rainfall has impacted many parts of eastern and southern China, claiming lives, damaging crops and cutting off roads. Local authorities have raised emergency response levels to minimize the impact of the extreme weather conditions. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows flood water under Yuanjiang Bridge in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Continuous rainfall has impacted many parts of eastern and southern China, claiming lives, damaging crops and cutting off roads. Local authorities have raised emergency response levels to minimize the impact of the extreme weather conditions. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

A bulldozer removes fallen rocks in Huicheng Town of Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province, June 21, 2024. Continuous rainfall has impacted many parts of eastern and southern China, claiming lives, damaging crops and cutting off roads. Local authorities have raised emergency response levels to minimize the impact of the extreme weather conditions. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows submerged area in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Continuous rainfall has impacted many parts of eastern and southern China, claiming lives, damaging crops and cutting off roads. Local authorities have raised emergency response levels to minimize the impact of the extreme weather conditions. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows the site of a landslide caused by heavy rainfall in Guilin Town of Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province. Continuous rainfall has impacted many parts of eastern and southern China, claiming lives, damaging crops and cutting off roads. Local authorities have raised emergency response levels to minimize the impact of the extreme weather conditions. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

A villager clears mud in Huangtan Village, Lanxi Town of Shanghang County, Longyan City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 21, 2024. Continuous rainfall has impacted many parts of eastern and southern China, claiming lives, damaging crops and cutting off roads. Local authorities have raised emergency response levels to minimize the impact of the extreme weather conditions. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows flood water in Qi River, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Villagers cleas mud at home in Rentian Town of Shanghang County, Longyan City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 21, 2024. Continuous rainfall has impacted many parts of eastern and southern China, claiming lives, damaging crops and cutting off roads. Local authorities have raised emergency response levels to minimize the impact of the extreme weather conditions. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

A bulldozer clears mud on a road in Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province, June 21, 2024. Continuous rainfall has impacted many parts of eastern and southern China, claiming lives, damaging crops and cutting off roads. Local authorities have raised emergency response levels to minimize the impact of the extreme weather conditions. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Bulldozers clear mud in a farmers' market in Lanxi Town of Shanghang County, Longyan City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 20, 2024. Continuous rainfall has impacted many parts of eastern and southern China, claiming lives, damaging crops and cutting off roads. Local authorities have raised emergency response levels to minimize the impact of the extreme weather conditions. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

