China calls for cooperation, dialogue on repatriation of cultural relics

JINAN, June 20 (Xinhua) -- An international conference on the protection and repatriation of cultural relics removed from their countries of origin in colonial contexts was held on Thursday in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province.

The conference was held by China's National Cultural Heritage Administration and the provincial government of Shandong.

A total of 150 representatives from Chinese universities, research institutions and cultural institutions, as well as two international organizations and 27 countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Norway and Germany, attended the event.

The conference shone a spotlight on the preservation and repatriation of cultural objects that were taken from their countries of origin in colonial contexts or through unjust or immoral means, and explored solutions to repatriation issues related to cultural objects that are outside the scope of existing international treaties.

The conference saw the release of a proposal urging increased dialogue, communication, interaction and cooperation to formulate impartial, rational and sustainable plans to address relevant issues.

Delivering a report at the conference, Li Qun, vice minister of culture and tourism and director of the National Cultural Heritage Administration, said that China has responded actively to international society's efforts in the areas of decolonialization and the morally motivated repatriation of cultural relics, and explored diversified solutions to address relevant disputes.

Li also urged international society to recognize fully and tackle the injustices of colonial plundering, and called on all countries of origin and countries of possession to undertake cooperative dialogue on the repatriation of cultural relics and diversified, long-term collaboration in such fields as information sharing, scientific research, and protection and restoration.

