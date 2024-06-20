Midnight view of Longyearbyen in Norway
This photo taken on June 18, 2024 shows a midnight view in Longyearbyen in Svalbard, Norway.
Longyearbyen is situated within the Svalbard archipelago at a latitude of approximately 78 degrees north, about 1,300 kilometers from the North Pole.
As one of the northernmost towns on Earth, Longyearbyen has four months of continuous daylight and four months of lasting darkness each year. From late April to late August, the sun never sets, treating visitors to the spectacle of the "midnight sun." (Xinhua/Zhang Yuliang)
This photo taken on June 18, 2024 shows a midnight view of a bay nearby Longyearbyen in Svalbard, Norway.
This photo taken on June 18, 2024 shows a midnight view in Longyearbyen and the nearby bay in Svalbard, Norway.
This photo taken on June 18, 2024 shows a midnight view of Longyearbyen Airport in Svalbard, Norway.
This photo taken on June 18, 2024 shows a midnight view in Longyearbyen and the nearby bay in Svalbard, Norway.
This photo taken on June 18, 2024 shows a midnight view in Longyearbyen and the nearby bay in Svalbard, Norway.
This photo taken on June 18, 2024 shows a cable car system for transporting coal at midnight in Longyearbyen in Svalbard, Norway.
This photo taken on June 18, 2024 shows a midnight view in Longyearbyen in Svalbard, Norway.
This photo taken on June 18, 2024 shows a midnight view in Longyearbyen in Svalbard, Norway.
This photo taken on June 18, 2024 shows a midnight view in Longyearbyen and the nearby bay in Svalbard, Norway.
Photos
