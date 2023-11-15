View of polar night in Norway
This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows a restaurant in Longyearbyen, Svalbard, Norway. Longyearbyen is situated within the Svalbard archipelago at a latitude of approximately 78 degrees north, about 1,300 kilometers from the North Pole, where a polar night lasting up to four months takes place each year. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuliang)
This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows a street in Longyearbyen, Svalbard, Norway. Longyearbyen is situated within the Svalbard archipelago at a latitude of approximately 78 degrees north, about 1,300 kilometers from the North Pole, where a polar night lasting up to four months takes place each year. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuliang)
This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows a shop in Longyearbyen, Svalbard, Norway. Longyearbyen is situated within the Svalbard archipelago at a latitude of approximately 78 degrees north, about 1,300 kilometers from the North Pole, where a polar night lasting up to four months takes place each year. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuliang)
This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows a parking lot in Longyearbyen, Svalbard, Norway. Longyearbyen is situated within the Svalbard archipelago at a latitude of approximately 78 degrees north, about 1,300 kilometers from the North Pole, where a polar night lasting up to four months takes place each year. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuliang)
This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows a cabin for mailboxes in Longyearbyen, Svalbard, Norway. Longyearbyen is situated within the Svalbard archipelago at a latitude of approximately 78 degrees north, about 1,300 kilometers from the North Pole, where a polar night lasting up to four months takes place each year. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuliang)
Photos
