'Glacier Guardians' patrol through four seasons

(People's Daily App) 08:30, June 20, 2024

In the Muzart Glacier region at 3,500 meters above sea level, the soldiers that make up the border defense corps travel through forests, climb mountains and walk across glaciers, seeing nature in all four seasons during each patrol. Because of the year-round snow in the area, local residents call the soldiers "Glacier Guardians."

